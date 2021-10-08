Harijan Panchayat Committee rejects HLC report

SHILLONG, Oct 8: Harijan Panchayat Committee has rejected Meghalaya government’s High Level Committee (HLC) Report.

Challenging the recently submitted HLC report on the ownership of the land of poor Sikhs at Bara Bazar here, the panchayat has rejected the report, portion of which was revealed to the media yesterday, according to a Press statement

” We will fight for our rights till our last breath. We will die for our land and will not allow any illegal, unlawful, unethical and unjust action by Meghalaya government,” the statement said