Five candidates in fray for Rajabala contest, lone Independent among party candidate

TURA, Oct 8: A total of five candidates have filed their nominations for the ensuing Rajabala by-election paving the way for a multi-cornered contest to take place on October 30th when the constituency goes to the polls. Four of the candidates are from political parties having a foothold in the state and region, while the fifth is an Independent.

On a day the filing of nominations was to close, three candidates submitted their nomination papers before Returning Officer Charmingstar N Sangma.

Leading the pack on Friday morning was the UDP’s Ashahel D Shira, a rebel Congress MDC who switched parties this week.

Signifying the importance of this by-poll for the regional party which is in ally with the NPP in the MDA government, senior party leader and Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui, accompanied by Ranikor legislator Pius Marwein and Baghmara legislator Samuel M Sangma, came all the way from Shillong to attend Shira’s filing of nomination papers.

The BJP candidate Kingstone B Marak was the second candidate of the day to file his nomination papers. Marak was accompanied by BJP MDC from Tura Bernard Marak.

The last to file nomination before closure was the lone Independent candidate Carla R Sangma who will now be pitted against Congress candidate Hashina Yasmin Mondol, widow of Rajabala MLA Azad Zaman, NPP’s Abdus Saleh, a former two time MLA of Mahendraganj, former MLA and sitting MDC Ashahel D Shira of the UDP and Kingstone B Marak of the BJP.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers of all ffive candidates is to be taken up on October 11th morning at the DRDA hall in the Tura DC office.