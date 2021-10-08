Hrithik Roshan comes out in support of SRK’s son Aryan, pens open letter

Mumbai, Oct 7 : Hrithik Roshan has extended his support to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, who was arrested after a drug raid on a cruise ship. The star has penned a heart-warming note where he said that “God gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play.”

Aryan, 23, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) along with seven others on charges of consumption, sale, and purchase of narcotic drugs, after a rave party was busted aboard a luxury cruise liner.

Hrithik posted a picture of Aryan. He called life a “strange ride”.

Hrithik wrote: “My dear Aryan, Life is a strange ride . It’s great because it’s uncertain. It’s great cause it throws you curve balls, but God is kind. He gives only the toughest ones the toughest balls to play.”

The star added: “You know you are chosen when amidst the chaos you can feel the pressure to hold your own. And I know you must feel it now. The anger, the confusion, the helplessness. Aaah, the very ingredients that are needed to burn the hero out from inside you. But be wary, those same ingredients could burn away the good stuff… the kindness, the compassion, the love.”

“Allow yourself to burn, but just enough…Mistakes, failings, victories, success… they’r all the same if you know which parts to keep with you and which parts to throw away from the experience.”

He said “one can grow better with them all”.

“I’ve known you as a kid and I’ve known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They’r your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots… I promise you, it’s gonna make sense.”

Hrithik concluded: “Only if you have stared the devil in his eyes and kept your calm. Keep calm. Observe. These moments are the makers of your Tom. And Tom is going to have a brilliant sun shining. But for it , you must go thru the dark. Calm, still, owning your own. And trusting the light. Within. It’s always there. Love you man.”

Several Bollywood personalities such as Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Pooja Bhatt and Hansal Mehta also came out in support of Shah Rukh and his son Aryan. (IANS)