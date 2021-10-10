NEW DAWN launches its civic engagement at Khyndai Lad

SHILLONG, Oct 9: To normalise the democratic act of questioning those in Government, newly formed political party, ‘New Dawn’ today set up a kiosk asking people to come and speak their views, ask questions and become active citizens of the state.

New Dawn came into the public eye about two months ago and comprises educated youth who want to see a change in governance and greater transparency in government functioning.

Avner Pariat founder member of New Dawn set up a help desk at Khyndai Lad adjacent to the old Assembly building to allow people to state their grievances.

Speaking to The Shillong Times, Avner said, ‘This is the first event where we are seeking to normalise interactions between various stakeholders of democracy namely the public, government and other service providers. Quite a few people came and although they did not speak on the microphone, they all shared their problems, some of which were very grave,” Avner said adding that this will now be a regular affair.

Avner said people were annoyed with the lack of transparency and lack of facilities.

“People are fed up with the NPP-led government. There is a shift in peoples’ minds about how governance should be and how it is being delivered at present. Some of them spoke of the unemployment dilemma and large scale corruption. Others questioned why they need to protest for everything, even what is rightly due to them,”

Avner said, adding that some even wondered how Rs 6,000 crore can be allocated for roads while the government is unable to pay teachers and young contract workers.

However, the event was not without its share of critics. Avner said, former MLA and minister, Henry Lamin passed by and was visibly disdainful of what was attempted by New Dawn.

“Instead of encouraging young people to be part of this exercise he laughed at us mockingly. He is what I would call the epitome of the old guard that never wants change.