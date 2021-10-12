KHNAM candidate’s nomination put on hold

SHILLONG, Oct 11: The returning officer for the Mawryngkneng bypoll has put on hold the scrutiny of the nomination papers of Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) candidate Esron Marwein pending the decision of the Delhi High Court on Tuesday on a petition filed by party president Adelbert Nongrum against the Election Commission of India which had issued a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer Meghalaya on October 9 advising it not to accept the Form A and Form B etc. from anyone in Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement for the upcoming by-elections to be held on October 30.

The letter states that as on date there are no authorized office bearers of the KHNAM on the record of the ECI since there is an ongoing internal dispute within the party.

Chief Electoral Officer, FR Kharkongor said that nomination of 12 out of the 13 candidates were found valid during scrutiny while the nomination of the candidate put up by KHNAM will be scrutinised by the Returning Officer after the order of the Delhi High Court on the matter on Tuesday.

With Marwein’s nomination on hold, there are now four candidates in fray for the Mawryngkneng bypoll — Congress candidate Highlander Kharmalki, NPP’s Pyniaid Sing Syiem and two independents Norbert Marboh and Arbiangkam Kharsohmat.

There are three candidates from Mawphlang including Kennedy C. Khyriem (Congress), Eugeneson Lyngdoh Mawphlang (UDP) and Congress rebel turned NPP candidate Lamphrang Blah.

Rajabala will witness a five-cornered contest with Hashina Yasmin Mondal (Congress), Abdus Saleh (NPP), Ashahel D Shira (UDP), Kingstone B Marak (BJP) and Carla R Sangma (independent) in the fray.

As it stands, the KHNAM is divided into two factions – one led by lone party MLA Adelbert Nongrum and the other led by Pyndapborthiaw Saibon.

Earlier on October 8, Saibon had submitted a complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer against setting up of a KHNAM candidate from Mawryngkneng saying that the dispute was yet to be resolved.