Govt focussed on finishing off HNLC

SHILLONG, Oct 11: Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma on Monday said the government is in the process of neutralising the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) which is trying to revive itself.

Talking to The Shillong Times about the insurgent outfit sending extortion demands to ministers and MLAs, Sangma said he has not received any extortion message but different people have.

He said the police managed to arrest the key people, involved in planting an improvised explosive device outside the office of National People’s Party (NPP) in Shillong. He said another important member of the HNLC surrendered recently.

“The police are working very hard and we are in the process of neutralising the HNLC. We cannot call them militant outfits. These are extortionists,” the CM said.

He dismissed allegation that the government is patronising the HNLC by awarding contracts to it. He said there could be individuals who are registered and by following procedures secured contracts for others.

“There is no policy as such that we will patronise somebody,” he said.

The CM, however, maintained that there is no harm in supporting somebody who has come forward to join the mainstream amidst the fear that he may return to the outfit if support is not provided to him.

Viewing the matter as a double-edged sword, Sangma said militancy is a result of socio-economic problems. He said when people face financial difficulties, they look for avenues to make money and this is how militancy is built up.

He highlighted people’s hardship due to the pandemic and the ban on coal mining. He also said that the elements try to take advantage of the situation during the festive season. It happens every year, he said. Sangma revealed that based on the interrogation of an HNLC rebel, arrested in connection with the incident outside the NPP’s office, four more people were arrested.

“He has already confessed that he had planted the bomb. In the next 24 hours, some more arrests are likely to be made,” the CM said.

When asked if the arrested person has any political link, he said the police are looking at all angles.