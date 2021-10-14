Apple AirPods may soon track body temperature, monitor posture

San Francisco, Oct 13 : After Apple Watch, the tech giant is now exploring to put health-focused tools in its AirPods for improved hearing, reading body temperature and monitoring posture, the media reported on Wednesday.

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, the plans “further demonstrate Apple’s ambition to add health and wellness features to devices beyond the Apple Watch”.

According to the report, these functions “aren’t expected by next year and might never be rolled out to consumers or the timing could change.”

Apple is also working on technology that aims to use iPhones to help diagnose depression and cognitive decline.

Reports last month suggested that the iPhone maker was exploring ways to add various sensors to Watch, including monitoring blood pressure, temperature, sleep quality, blood oxygen, and blood sugar.

The Apple Watch Series 7 features a new Mindfulness app, sleep respiratory rate tracking and Tai Chi and Pilates workout types that can help improve overall wellness.

It continues to offer tools for health and wellness, including an electrical heart sensor and ECG app and a blood oxygen sensor app.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is the first Apple Watch to have an IP6X certification for resistance to dust, and maintains a WR50 water resistance rating, the company claimed.(IANS)