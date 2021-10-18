55 fresh cases, one death

SHILLONG, Oct 17: The state on Sunday recorded 55 fresh COVID-19 cases while one more patient succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 1,435.

The active tally now stands at 845 while 80,673 patients have recovered so far including 86 in the last 24 hours.

46 fresh cases were reported in East Khasi Hills, three each in Ri Bhoi and West Jaintia Hills and one each in East Jaintia Hills, South West Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills.