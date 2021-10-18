Ezra Miller to play ‘The Flash’ in movie slated for Nov 2022 release

Los Angeles, Oct 17 : After being a super-success on television and OTT platforms, ‘The Flash’ from the ‘Extended Universe’ of DC Comics, creators of Batman and Superman, will return to movie theatres on November 4, 2022, as a full-length feature film.

On Saturday night at the DC FanDome virtual fan event, DC Films unveiled the movie trailer featuring Ezra Miller playing the ‘Scarlet Speedster’. The Flash is the superhero persona of Barry Allen, a police forensic investigator from Central City and member of the Justice League who can move at superhuman speeds.

Barry’s timeline-hopping abilities, according to Variety.com, allow him to shift from his cinematic universe — in which Batman is played by Ben Affleck, who first appeared with Miller in ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ (2016) — into an alternative universe where Batman is played by Michael Keaton, reprising the role he originated in 1989’s ‘Batman’ and 1992’s ‘Batman Returns’.(IANS)