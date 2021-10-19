Edn dept awaits nod to reopen primary classes

SHILLONG, Oct 18: With the COVID-19 situation improving in the state, the Education department is awaiting clearance from the Health department to reopen classes for the primary section in urban areas of the state.

Kindergarten and primary school students in urban areas of the state have not attended classes since March last year.

Asked if the state government will reopen the primary section in the state, Additional Chief Secretary in-charge Education, DP Wahlang said classes were running in rural areas of the state. He also informed that the departments is awaiting clearance from the Health department to reopen classes I to IV in urban areas.

Asked if all students of lower classes will be promoted, Wahlang said no decision has been taken yet and the department will assess the situation.