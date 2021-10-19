HNLC diktat against NPP: Citizens stress on talks

SHILLONG, Oct 18: The diktat of the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) to voters to not vote for the National People’s Party (NPP) is being seen by many in the state as an attempt to belittle the wisdom of people while some called for a permanent solution to the problem through dialogues.

The Shillong Times spoke to cross-sections of people to get their views and opinions on the banned militant outfit’s threat.

Pointing out that it stems from the killing of former HNLC leader Cheristerfield Thangkhiew which triggered a widespread public outrage, Prof Batskhem Myrboh of Synod College said the militant outfit, possibly, took this step in protest against the ruling NPP-led government’s action.

He categorically stated that the decision on who to vote for should be left to the people. He also said that the fate of a political party should be decided by the people.

“We live in a democracy. Let us not belittle the wisdom of people,” he added.

Social activist and a prominent citizen, Toki Blah observed, “NPP is a political party and they are contesting the by-elections. Whether there are threats or no threats, I think it is their business to go ahead with their politics. What can we say?”

He also said that the HNLC, perhaps, issued the threat statement to settle a score with the NPP.

Talking about the extortion messages sent to some legislators by the outfit, he said, “We don’t know. That is a claim made by the politicians, so they are the ones who should know.”

Environmentalist and columnist, HH Mohrmen said, “Nothing can be achieved through violence. They (HNLC) should come forward and join the mainstream. There is always room for talks. We need to bring them together.”

He felt the state government is taking the HNLC issue very lightly and neglecting the group.

Stating that it is not too late to bring the rebels to the mainstream, Mohrmen said, “We are living like this not just in the state but in many parts of the Northeast. They have to let go of their egos. We need to find a neutral ground.”

Citing the insurgency movements in other parts of the Northeast, he said the outfits could achieve nothing through violence and innocent lives were lost in cross fire.

“It is the government’s responsibility to send mediators and try to bring them (insurgents) to the negotiation table. This has to start from the government,” he said.

Activist Agnes Kharshiing said, “It’s a democracy and people cannot be threatened. Such diktats are terror and in a society, no one should promote terror.”

Christopher Marshillong, a citizen, said, “They can sort out their differences across the table or in other ways. Why bring the public? It is our right to vote. Will that be also taken away?”