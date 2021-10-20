7, 96,456 electors to exercise democratic rights in Assam bypolls on Oct 30

GUWAHATI, Oct 20: As many as 7, 96,456 general electors will exercise their democratic rights in the Assam by-polls on October 30.

The electors will cast their votes in five constituencies namely – Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani and Thowra Legislative Assembly constituencies

“Out of the electors, 4,03,374 are male voters, 3,93,078 are female and 4 are transgender. Apart from these, there are also 3,165 service voters,” an official statement issued here said.

There are 8,864 general electors above 80 years of age and 4,998 persons with disability (PwD) electors in the five constituencies.

On the other hand, a total of 43,229 electors have been newly included in the electoral roll during the Special Summary Revision of electoral roll which began in November 2020 with reference to January 1, 2021 as the qualifying date.

The constituency having the highest number of electors (2,17,432) in the ensuing bye-election is Tamulpur LAC while Thowra LAC has the lowest number of electors (1,15,971 electors).

Meanwhile, Assam chief electoral officer Nitin Khade has expressed satisfaction with the poll preparedness following a review meeting at Pathsala on Tuesday.

Khade also inspected the counting halls, strong room, distribution centres at Bhattadev University, Bajali and the political rally sites.

Further, he also paid a visit to a few polling stations at Bhabanipur and Sarupeta area and took stock of the assured minimum facilities that will be made available to the voters.