Bombay HC to hear Aryan Khan’s bail plea on Oct 26

MUMBAI, Oct 21 : The Bombay High Court on Thursday posted to October 26 the hearing of the bail application of Aryan Khan, arrested in a drugs case by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

The matter came up before Justice N.W. Sambre with Khan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde seeking urgent hearing on Friday or Monday.

However, Justice Sambre decided to take up the matter on Tuesday next, and Aryan Khan may have to spend five more days in custody.

Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has challenged a ruling of the Special NDPS Court on Wednesday, rejecting his bail plea, along with co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.

IANS