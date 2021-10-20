COVID-19 under control in state: Health dept

SHILLONG, Oct 19: The COVID-19 situation in the state is under control with the daily count of fresh cases coming down drastically in the last few weeks, the Health department said on Tuesday.

However, with the situation improving of late, the number of COVID-19 tests has decreased substantially.

As per the COVID-19 dashboard, 88,287 tests were conducted in the state in the last one month which includes 39,797 RT-PCR, 756 CBNAAT, 4,306 TRUENAT and 43,482 rapid antigen tests.

A Health official said that the positivity rate in Meghalaya currently stands at 4.02 while the fatality rate is 1.663. Out of the 740 active cases as on Tuesday, 604 are in home isolation while 136 are under institutional quarantine.

The bed occupancy in the state has also come down with only 91 beds out of 1084 currently occupied in by COVID patients.

However, as far as vaccination is concerned, the state is far from achieving the target of vaccinating the targetted population with the first dose.

As of Tuesday, 16,62,448 doses have been administered to people including 10,90,628 first dose. 5,71,820 persons have been fully vaccinated in Meghalaya so far.

Meanwhile, the state reported 65 fresh cases on Tuesday while one more patient succumbed to the infection. 101 patients recovered on the day.

The active tally stands at 740 while the death toll has gone up to 1,439.

Out of 83,079 confirmed cases in the state, 80,900 have been declared as cured.