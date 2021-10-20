KHADC bans plastic bags in markets under its jurisdiction

SHILLONG, Oct 19: All markets in the four districts of East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills and Ri Bhoi falling within the jurisdiction of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) have been declared as ‘no plastic zones’ with immediate effect.

“We have issued a notification declaring all markets within the jurisdiction of the KHADC as ‘no plastic zone’ with immediate effect. We will start the implementation from Iewduh,” KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM), Titosstarwell Chyne said on Tuesday.

He asked the public and shopkeepers in Iewduh and all other markets to avoid use of plastic in any form and said that the KHADC will deploy enforcement personnel and policemen of the Syiem of Hima Mylliem to ensure compliance of the ban.

Chyne urged the traditional heads including the Syiem, Sordar and Rangbah Shnong to cooperate with the KHADC Executive Committee to ensure that the ban on use of plastic is strictly enforced.

He also warned non-local traders engaged in sale of plastic bags to adhere to the ban and said that non-compliance would result in cancellation of their trading licenses.

The KHADC CEM also said that the Council was ready to provide financial assistance to any society or group that is ready to produce paper bags.

In addition to the ban on use of plastic bags in marketplaces, the KHADC will also extend the ban to tourist spots in the four districts.

Executive Member in-charge of Market, Grace Mary Kharpuri said the KHADC will take steps to create employment opportunities for the youth to produce papers bags and traditional cloth bags (pla ïew).

It may be noted that the KHADC had passed the Solid Waste Management Bill during the previous session and the bill has been sent to the Governor for his assent.