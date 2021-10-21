Aadhar enrollment in schools begins in WGH

TURA, Oct 21: The West Garo Hills District Administration on Thursday began the enrollment of school students for Aadhar cards in their respective schools.

West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh said that the initiative has been taken as Aadhar is a priority for everyone especially, for school and college students for scholarships and future admissions.

“The enrollment of school and college students in camp mode will be followed in all the schools,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ram Singh expressed appreciation to Nodal Officer, the Aadhar team, the District School Education Officer (DSEO) and the schools concerned for organizing the enrollment programme.