Poll code violation plaints against NPP, Congress

TURA, Oct 20: Two separate complaints have been made, one official, over the ongoing campaign for the Rajabala by-election in West Garo Hills, with the two major parties — Congress and NPP facing the heat of the Election Commission.

Congress supporter Dr Mizanur Rahman Kazi, who was earlier with the NPP, lodged an unofficial complaint that NPP leaders had issued threats to voters during a recent poll campaign.

According to Dr Kazi, a verbal complaint was lodged with the deputy commissioner and returning officer alleging that GHADC Chief Executive member (CEM) Benedic Marak had threatened voters to support NPP or face a reprisal.

The alleged threat was issued during an election campaign at Belbari Tillapara village in Rajabala.

“The complaint was a WhatsApp voice recording sent to us which did not mention any political place or name and even venue. We do not know whether it is an old or a new recording because nothing is mentioned about the election. However, we have taken up the matter and will review the recording,” Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh told The Shillong Times on Wednesday.

In another case, a show-cause notice to the principal of a model school in Rajabala who was caught on camera making children in uniform chant support for Congress candidate Hashina Yasmin Mondal. The notice was issued by Returning Officer for Rajabala, CN Sangma.

“The video depicts the school children canvassing for a political candidate inside a school compound which is strictly prohibited under the guidelines. We have issued a notice to the school head,” the Returning Officer said.