Highway COVID centres are NPP-UDP ATMs: Pala

SHILLONG, Oct 20: Attacking the National People’s Party (NPP) and the United Democratic Party (UDP) on the issue of corruption, state Congress president, Vincent H Pala claimed the COVID-19 centres along highways have become the ATMs of the two ruling parties.

He claimed that there was not a single scam when the Congress was in power in the state.

“There was not a single scandal during our time. But today, all COVID-19 centres have become the ATMs of the UDP and the NPP,” Pala claimed while talking to reporters on Wednesday.

He particularly spoke about the COVID-19 centres along the Shillong-Jowai road, claiming that the money collected from these ATMs is to be spent during the elections.

The MPCC chief minced no word in critiquing the NPP-led MDA Government over frequent reports of rumbling and instability in the alliance. “During Cabinet meetings, they don’t see eye to eye because they are fighting for the bones,” Pala added.

Reacting to a recent statement of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma that the Congress is a ‘driverless’ party, Pala said Congress leaders may have their own ideas but the party keeps all of them bound together.

He admitted that initially there was a bit of misunderstanding between Dr Mukul Sangma and the AICC but the matter has been sorted out and now they are working together to ensure victory for the Congress in all the three seats.

Asserting that Congress was united and strong, Pala pointed out the disunity among the MDA allies and said it is evident since the NPP, the UDP and the BJP have fielded their own candidates in the bypolls.

He also claimed that the people in the state are fed up with the government and they want the Congress in power. He said they want the Congress to provide them with good leaders.

Pala also said that he and Congress Legislature Party leader Mukul Sangma are working hard to ensure the victory of party candidates in the October 30 by-elections to three seats.

He claimed that some prominent leaders from other parties are set to defect to the Congress after the by-elections are over and they would be welcomed to the party fold following approval from the central leadership.

“By the end of January or February, there will be a series of programmes where many leaders will join us,” he claimed.

In an attempt to resuscitate the Congress ahead of the 2023 assembly elections, the state Congress is gearing up for a massive drive to enroll around one lakh youths as members of the party in the state.

Announcing the enrolment drive on Wednesday, Indian Youth Congress secretary in-charge of Meghalaya, Sarifa Rahman said Congress is in a good position in Meghalaya and hence they are optimistic about roping in a large number of youths in the age group of 18-35 years.

The membership drive will start from November 12 and will continue till December 12.