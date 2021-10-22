Himanta campaigns for Kurmi in Mariani; vows uplift of tea belt areas

GUWAHATI, Oct 22: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday pledged uplift of tea garden areas under Mariani legislative Assembly constituency (LAC) during a campaign for the October 30 by-poll in the Upper Assam seat.

Drumming up support for party candidate Rupjyoti Kurmi, the chief minister said a series of initiatives such as construction of roads and schools, piped water in every household and reservation in colleges would be taken for the benefit of the tea garden community

A four-time MLA from Mariani, Kurmi is an influential representative of the state’s tea community.

“Guest houses will be constructed near all medical colleges and hospitals for attendants of patients belonging to tea garden areas. A government college will also be built in Mariani,” the chief ministersaid.

There are around 40 tea gardens under Mariani constituency.

“We have sanctioned Rs 12 crore for a big stadium in Mariani. Apart from that, we plan to set up mini stadiums in 40 tea estates in Mariani constituency,” Sarma said while addressing a rally.

The chief minister further assured to bring another 6000 beneficiaries of Mariani under the Orunodoi scheme in addition to existing 15000.

“All hospitals under Assam Tea Corporation (ATC) will be brought under and managed by National Health Mission (NHM) for better treatment facilities. Electric connections will be given to all households in Mariani constituency. Two roads (Madhupur Gaon Road and Debajit Bora Memorial Road) will be built in three months to improve connectivity,” Sarma said.

The chief minister also promised to set up ten schools for students of Classes VI to XII in the constituency.

“Besides, all tea garden workers of Mariani will be given MGNREGA cards making them eligible to work within the gardens in the MGNREGA scheme,” he added.

The chief minister had on Thursday set the campaign trail for the bypolls blazing addressing people in Thowra constituency to garner support for party candidate Sushanta Borgohain.

He announced several development schemes for the constituency, including setting up of a medical college.

Sarma also announced that financial assistance to 15,000 families under the government’s Orunodoi Scheme will be increased from Rs 830 to Rs 1000 per month.

“Within the next three months, at least 6000 more families in Thowra constituency will be covered under the Orunodoi scheme”, he added.