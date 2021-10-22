Central schemes turned into scams: BJP

SHILLONG, Oct 22: The state BJP vice president Benard N Marak today alleged that the state party leaders while campaigning for party candidate Kingstone B Marak, in Rajabala constituency for the Oct 30 bypoll, received hordes of complaints from the people on non-implementation of the Central schemes.

“Most of the schemes meant for the people were turned into scams in most areas. Schemes like Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) which was supposed to connect every household with proper water supply were not completed and many families were left out of the scheme,” he said.

“The construction of low cost houses (PMAY), household latrines (IHHL), ration, old-age pensions, zero balance accounts, widow schemes, flood relief, housing assistance schemes, SRWP etc., are all in a mess. Everywhere BJP campaigned, people complained about scams and non-availability of the schemes. The job card holders complained about not getting 100 days’ work allotment and their wages being deducted after delayed payments. Above that, threats from the political appointees in the blocks was a huge disappointment to most. Low maintenance of roads, power supply and mobile networks added to the grievances of the people,” the statement said

“BJP have noted these issues seriously and considered it as a challenge to take up the matter with the concerned authorities. Such scams cannot be tolerated in implementation of the centrally sponsored schemes. These schemes cannot be turned into scams and beneficiaries should not be deprived at any cost. BJP is here to end corruption and to bring about good governance to the people of the State, irrespective of race or political affiliations. The power to choose a right leader is in the hands of the people, therefore people should choose wisely,” the BJP leader stated.