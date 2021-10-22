Residents condemn violence against Hindus in Bangladesh

TURA, Oct 22: The recent violence against resident Hindus as well as vandalism on Temples at different places in neighbouring Bangladesh during this year’s Durga Puja festival has been strongly condemned in Tura by various Puja Committees and development committees.

The violent act which also led to the loss of innocent lives was condemned in Tura with many residents of the same community putting up banners against the atrocity in their own compounds. On Thursday evening, residents also lit candles as a mark of solidarity with those innocent victims who lost their lives in the violence. The violent act was also condemned in Baghmara of South Garo Hills with Hindu residents organizing a candle lit procession recently.

Meanwhile, the residents also made a request to the Central Government and the Government of Bangladesh to intervene and take necessary action against the perpetrators of the violence.

“People have every right to celebrate their religious festival in any part of the world. Strong action should be taken against the perpetrators of the crime,” they demanded.