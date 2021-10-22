Movement raises alarm over swelling non-tribal population in Rajabala

TURA, Oct 22: The AHAM, Central Executive Body (CEB) while expressing alarm over the drastic change in the non-tribal demography and the possible presence of dual voters under Rajabala Constituency has urged concerned authorities as well as the government to come up with a machinery to check the influx of outsiders into the area.

In their complaint to West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh, the organizations said that comparisons of the electoral data every decade since the statehood of Meghalaya has shown the constituency witnessing the excessive growth of non-tribal voters over-running the indigenous tribal’s of the area.

“We suspect the entry of illegal immigration to be the reason, the area being near the Indo-Bangladesh border. There is also the possibility of the presence of dual voters as it neighbors the Assam state and most of the populations have been allege to have two voter ID cards, one for Assam and another for Meghalaya,” the organization said.

Stating that the very existence of dual voters as well as illegal migrants as registered voters is a threat to the region as well as the entire nation, it urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to execute various strategies and systems to check such influx of detrimental voters.