3 AR jawans, civilian nabbed for drug trafficking

GUWAHATI, Oct 22: Assam Police arrested three Assam Rifles jawans along with a civilian from Dibrugarh district in Upper Assam and seized 269 grams of heroin from them, police sources confirmed on Friday.

The arrested defence personnel have been identified as Ranjit Kumar Singha of 23 Assam Rifles, Binay Kumar of 16 Assam Rifles and Junush Khan of 7 Assam Rifles, while the civilian has been identified as Pezslhoulie Rupreo.

“We have registered a case (number 2036/21 under Sections 22(c)/27A/29 of NDPS Act in Dibrugarh police station against the accused,” a police source said.

The operation was led by Dibrugarh additional superintendent of police, Bitul Chetia.

Two vehicles were reportedly seized from the accused, sources said.

Dibrugarh superintendent of police Shwetank Mishra told mediapersons that the accused were intercepted by police at Jokai near Dibrugarh while they were travelling from Dimapur to Tinsukia.

The contraband substance worth about Rs 1 crore (in the international black market) was to be delivered to a dealer in Tinsukia.

The SP, without divulging much, said an investigation was underway to find out whether more people were linked to or involved with the drug trafficking racket.

Sources said the drugs were procured from Nagaland and that the arrested persons were given the responsibility of delivery.