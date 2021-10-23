Bypolls: Will it be a 2-1 in favour of Congress?

SHILLONG, Oct 22: The results of the bypolls in three Assembly constituencies may not have immediate impact on the state politics, as the next general elections are only 15 months away, but it might be a precursor to the shape of things to come in 2023.

With eight days left for the mini battle of ballots, quite expectedly none of the parties are taking their job lightly. The ruling NPP and UDP, besides the challengers Congress, are stepping up their efforts to take the honours. The by-elections are the acid test for ruling NPP for convincing the voters on its performance. For the Congress it is critical to win the elections so as to have its tail up ahead of the next general election.

Who would eventually have the last laugh is difficult to forecast with any certainty. However political analysts and knowledgeable circles who have been keeping a hawk eye on the trends in Mawphlang, Mawryngkneng and Rajabala believe that it is going to be a 2-1 win for the challengers.

These circles suggest that the Congress holds an edge in Mawryngkneng and Rajabala while in Mawphlang the United Democratic Party (UDP) seems to be slightly ahead of the Congress and the NPP.

While it is hazardous to stick their neck out when it comes to election results, the analysts have said that their reports are based on inputs collected from the ground on a daily basis ever since the campaign began.

It was also informed that the trend is unlikely to change but the last few days of the campaigning will reveal more.

By-elections to the three assembly constituencies will be held on October 30 while votes will be counted on November 2.

As many as 13 candidates are in the fray to contest the by-elections. Five candidates each are contesting in Mawryngkneng and Rajabala while it is a triangular contest in Mawphlang.

As per the political pundits, the three-way battle in Mawphlang constituency is the one to watch out for with Congress candidate Kennedy C. Khyriem, national footballer Eugeneson Lyngdoh Mawphlang and Congress rebel turned NPP candidate Lamphrang Blah running a close race.

In Mawryngkneng the main battle is between Congress candidate Highlander Kharmalki and NPP’s Pyniaid Sing Syiem. There are three independents in the fray – Norbert Marboh, Arbiangkam Kharsohmat and Esron Marwein who is backed by the Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM).

In Rajabala, Congress candidate Hashina Yasmin Mondal is seeking to retain her husband (L) Azad Zaman’s seat against heavyweights like two-time MLA of Mahendraganj & NPP candidate Abdus Saleh and former MLA & sitting GHADC member, Ashahel D Shira of the UDP.

The BJP has fielded Kingston B. Marak from Rajabala, a Muslim dominated constituency. Carla R. Sangma, an independent, is also in the fray.