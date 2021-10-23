Mukul pleaded with me for NPP-Cong govt: Tynsong

SHILLONG, Oct 22: In a startling disclosure, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Friday claimed that Congress Legislature Party leader and former chief minister, Mukul Sangma had met him and desperately pleaded that the National People’s Party (NPP) and the Congress need to work together by forming a new government in the state.

“He (Dr Mukul) also pleaded with me to end our differences and forgive and forget whatever had happened between us. But I rejected his offer on his face by telling that it is not possible since he had made people of the state suffer badly when he was at the helms of affairs,” Tynsong said while addressing an election rally at Tynring village in New Shillong Township.

The meeting was held to drum up support for NPP candidate from Mawryngkneng, Pyniaid Sing Syiem.

Tynsong recalled that he had witnessed everything since he was associated with the Congress from 2003 and had also served as Cabinet Minister until he was dropped in 2017. “I also told Dr Mukul to be ready to remain outside the corridor of Secretariat till 2023 and even till 2028 since the MDA Government will return to power,” Tynsong said.

He slammed State Congress chief, Vincent H. Pala over his accusation that notorious elements in the Secretariat were controlling illegal activities in the state and warned the latter not to utter anything that crosses his mind.

“It is not right to mislead the people. The Secretariat is a sacred place,” Tynsong said. He also said that they would always pray to God to help all people working at the Secretariat to give their very best for the people and the state.

Tynsong said it was unfortunate that Pala had equated the Secretariat with a den of thieves.

“I demand that the MPCC chief should withdraw this statement as this will have a negative bearing on the young minds working there. We expect the leaders to make constructive accusations,” he said.

The Deputy CM also mentioned that it was the first time he had witnessed such kind of negative campaign where the Congress is accusing Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, Urban Affairs Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar and even him as thieves.

Urging the people to vote for the NPP candidate, he said, “Pyniaid would visit my chamber at the Secretariat three times a day. Sometime he would demand roads and water for the people of Mawryngkneng constituency. But I want to tell you that (L) David A. Nongrum had not visited his chamber even a single time since 2018.”

He assured that there will be changes in Tynring village in the remaining one year and four months if they elect the NPP candidate.

Tynsong also asserted that New Shillong Township will be a model town not only in the state but in the whole of the North East with the kind of infrastructure coming up.

“I want to assure you that the new Assembly building at Mawdiangdiang will be completed in 2022,” he added.