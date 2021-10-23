NE Handloom and Handicraft Corporation signs MoU with USTM

GUWAHATI, October 23 : The North East Handloom and Handicraft Development Corporation Ltd. (NEHHDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the University of Science & Technology Meghalaya (USTM) for academic collaboration and exchange. The agreement has been recently signed between Brigadier Rajiv Kumar Singh (Retd.), Managing Director of NEHHDC and Prof. G D Sharma, Vice Chancellor of USTM, both representing their respective institutions.

Speaking on this regard, Prof. G D Sharma, Vice Chancellor of USTM stated that the university has signed the MoU for the purpose of disseminating knowledge to the mutual benefit of USTM and North East Handloom and Handicraft Development Corporation Ltd.

Brigadier Rajiv Kumar Singh (Retd.), Managing Director of NEHHDC said, “The agreement is going to promote traditional wisdom among the youth. This would be done through organizing joint conferences, seminars, trade shows and exhibitions. We shall be working actively to achieve our desired objectives”.

According to the agreement, both the institutions will work for academic collaboration and exchange and will launch joint research activities. Exchange of resource persons and research personnel will also take place as per the agreement, apart from other extension activities.