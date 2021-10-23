PM misleading country on vaccinations: Cong

New Delhi, Oct 22: The Congress on Friday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of misleading the country on vaccinations when only 21 per cent of the country’s population was fully vaccinated.

The opposition party asked the prime minister to bring out a white paper on how his government intends to vaccinate all adults by year-end, a promise made by him earlier.

Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh also alleged that the prime minister, in his address to the nation on Friday, did not talk about issues of inflation and terrorism confronting the country.

He said that instead of offering condolences to the families of 4.53 lakh people who lost their lives due to the coronavirus, the prime minister is celebrating.

“The prime minister should talk about the issues confronting the nation, but instead he is celebrating ‘Mahotsava’.

100-cr vaccine doses milestone could have been achieved 6 months ago: Sisodia

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Friday took a swipe at the Centre over the celebrations on the administration of 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, saying India’s medical team would have had achieved the target six months ago if the Union government had started arranging the vaccines for people in time.

“While taking pride in the administration of 100 crore vaccines, we should also remember that our medical team would have had achieved the target of administering 100 crore vaccines six months ago if the central government had started arranging the vaccine in time and had not fallen in greed of getting accolades for sending the vaccines abroad,” Sisodia said. (PTI)