CM deprecates ‘negative politics’ of Congress

Shillong, Oct 23: Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma has said that he does not subscribe to negative politics like the Opposition Congress whose primary agenda in its election campaign in these by-elections was to talk about the illegal things of the MDA Government or in the National People’s Party (NPP).

“The whole lecture of the Opposition in the election was to talk about the bad things that the NPP or MDA has done. But they even talk about things which we have not done,” Sangma who is also the NPP national president said while addressing an election rally to drum up support to the party candidate from Mawryngkneng, Pyniaid Sing Syiem at Mawlynrei on Saturday.

He said that he can also dwelt and talk at length on the internal rumblings within the Congress party.

“But the NPP and the MDA Government believe in performing and delivering for the benefit of the people of the State,” Chief Minister said.

The NPP national president said that none of the past governments have attempted to find a solution to the various pending issues whether it is the sweeper colony, inter-State boundary and ILP.

Sangma said that he is not saying that they would be able to solve all of them since it is not easy.

“But atleast we are trying and taking steps in moving forward to find a solution to these issues in an amicable manner,” Chief Minister said.

He said that when they took over the government only 5000 out of the 5.90 lakh houses in the State which amounts to only one percent have access to tap or pipe potable water.

Sangma claimed that they have managed to provide tap water to roughly around 2 lakh houses in these three and half years adding that they are targeting to provide top around 5 lakh houses in the remaining one and half year of this term.

The NPP national president said that he had told the people of the state that this government will work towards delivering development to the people right from the beginning of the term.

“We want to ensure that we are able to get more funds, bring more development so that we can take our state forward. I am very happy since we have been able to do exactly that. In the last three and a half years of this government, there has been a total expenditure of more than 50,000 crores in the state,” Sangma said.

Stating in the previous government only 700 kilometers was constructed in five years, he said that the NPP led Government has been able to construct 1800 kilometers in three years.

Meanwhile, the NPP national president has urged the voters to vote for the NPP candidate who will be part of the government.

“It is futile to vote for a candidate who will sit in the opposition since he would not be able to bring any development to the constituency,” Sangma said.