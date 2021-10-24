Fuel taxes lowest in state: CM

Shillong, Oct 23: Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma said the taxes on petrol and diesel in Meghalaya are the lowest in the country.

According to him, the rates have gone up due to rise in the global crude oil prices, not because the state government has raised the taxes.

“We are the lowest. We will remain the lowest for the benefit of our people. But the global prices going up caused this inconvenience. I will definitely examine the matter,” Sangma said addressing a rally for his National People’s Party (NPP) candidate from Mawryngkneng, Pyniaid Sing Syiem at Umpling on Saturday.

He said the state Cabinet will decide appropriately. He said he felt it was necessary to explain to the citizens that the state government is doing whatever it can to lessen the inconveniences of people.

The CM said the government’s reduction of different revenues was the reasons behind the fuel prices in Meghalaya being the lowest.

“Rajasthan charges 36% (taxes) but Meghalaya charges only 20%, which is the lowest in the country. The reason why we have ensured it is the lowest was to make sure our people do not suffer much. It is a huge financial loss for the state during these difficult times,” Sangma said.

He lamented that some people are blaming the government for the rise in fuel prices.

Talking about the delay in the release of salaries to the SSA teachers, the CM said the issue has been there for a very long time.

He said 90% of the salaries of SSA teachers come from the Centre and the state’s contribution is only 10%.

“We will not be able to release the salaries until and unless we don’t get funds from the central government,” Sangma said.

He said the Additional Chief Secretary is closely following up the issue with the Centre.