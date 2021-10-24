‘Ousting Cong is BJP goal’

SHILLONG, Oct 23: The BJP is contesting the minority-dominated Rajabala seat to defeat Congress and not for any ideological reasons, the party’s Meghalaya in-charge M. Chuba Ao said Saturday.

Claiming that the minorities of the constituency are with the BJP in this by-election, he said the era of some elements trying to separate the BJP from the minorities was gone.

Rajabala is headed for a multi-cornered battle with the NPP fielding Abdus Saleh to take on Hashina Yasmin Mondal, the Congress candidate and widow of former MLA Azad Zaman. While the UDP has fielded Ashahel D. Shira, the BJP’s candidate is its West Garo Hills district unit vice-president Kingstone B. Marak. Senior BJP leader and former minister Alexander L. Hek had said he was ashamed that the party did not contest the other two Assembly seats – Mawphlang and Mawryngkneng.

“That is his personal view,” Ao said while admitting that the party was unable to revive its units in these two constituencies due to the COVID-19 situation.

“Because of the pandemic, we could not visit these constituencies and strengthen the party. Hence, we are focusing on only one seat,” he added.

No top central leaders of BJP are scheduled to campaign for the party candidate in Rajabala. For Congress, former Chief Minister Mukul M Sangma, state party president Vincent H. Pala and former Assam minister Rakibul Hussain are expected to campaign in Rajabala on Sunday.

Parties woo voters ahead of bypoll in GH

With the by-election coming up in just a few days from now, political parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo voters in West Garo Hills.

UDP leaders on Saturday stepped up its poll campaign for party candidate Ashahel D Shira at Gimegre in West Garo Hills.

Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui and Ranikor MLA Pius Marwein along with party candidate Ashahel D Shira visited several villages under the constituency and held meetings at different venues to woo voters.

On the other hand, the ruling NPP is also pulling all out to garner support for its party candidate Abdus Saleh with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma himself camping in the constituency since the last few days.

Meanwhile, the Congress decided to hold back from organising any large gatherings, preferring to seek support for its candidate Hasina Yasmin Mondal by paying home visits on Saturday.

Sources however informed that party bigwigs including former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, MPCC President Vincent Pala, former minister from Assam Rekibul Hussain are expected to visit the constituency on Sunday.