Bring peace you promised, Congress tells govt

SHILLONG, Oct 23: The Congress on Saturday alleged that the state government has failed on the law and order front and asked it to usher in peace it had promised.

“Do not say because you are incapable of handling law and order that you will allow insurgency to re-enter the boundaries of our state,” Congress leader, Ampareen Lyngdoh said referring to the spurt in insurgency-related incidents.

Reminding that the then Congress government had brought peace to the state, she said, “Bring peace that you had promised to initiate peace talks with all ultras like we did.”

Militancy is rearing its ugly head in the state as evident from some recent incidents.

The militants triggered an IED blast in Shillong and planted an IED outside the office of the NPP. There was fresh movement of militants in Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills regions. Also, some people were found making at attempt to float a militant outfit and extortion demands were sent to legislators.

Lyngdoh expressed concern over the manner in which the government is handling the Harijan Colony issue and maintained that the Congress will wait and watch but will not allow the government to bulldoze things.

She wondered how one can accuse the Congress of politicizing the issue when the NPP leaders are doing all the talking on the subject.