India suffer 10-wicket defeat to Pak

Dubai, Oct 24: Mohammad Rizwan (79 not out off 55 balls) and Babar Azam (68 not out off 52 balls) displayed wonderful batsmanship to help Pakistan crush India by ten wickets in a Group 2 match of Super 12 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Dubai International Stadium here on Sunday. The win, set up by Shaheen Shah Afridis opening burst, also meant that Pakistan broke their hoodoo against India in mens T20 World Cups.

Electing to bowl first, Pakistan restricted India to 151/7 in 20 overs. (IANS)