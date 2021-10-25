Women already electing Rangbah Shnong in urban localities

Shillong, Oct 24: It appears that a good majority of people are supporting the need to allow women to be an integral part of the Dorbar Shnong by granting them voting rights in the election of the Rangbah Shnong, while the Hima Mylliem has advocated the need to hold a wider consultation on this issue.

Speaking to The Shillong Times here on Sunday, acting Syiem of Hima Mylliem, Ainam Manik Syiem said that they will need to consider amending the Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Appointment and Succession of Syiem, Deputy Syiem, Electors and Rangbah Shnong of Mylliem Syiemship) Act, 2007.

Syiem says there is a need to hear the views of the various Dorbar Shnong under the Hima, adding that they cannot take a decision just because there is a demand from one particular area.

“We are talking about changing our traditional system which has been practiced from time immemorial. This issue needs wider consultation since we are also talking about the need to preserve our traditional customs and practices,” the acting Syiem of Hima Mylliem said.

He however said that they would be more than happy to create a platform to deliberate on this issue.

“We can decide how to move forward on this only after we get the views and opinions from various stakeholders. We cannot take a decision in a rush on such an important matter,” Syiem added.

The lone woman legislator from Khasi-Jaintia Hills region, Ampareen Lyngdoh said she fully supports this demand of the Mawlai Town Dorbar (MTD) and Seng Kynthei Mawlai Pyllun (SKMP).

“It will be very good if the Act is amended to pave the way for women to take part in the election of the Rangbah Shnong. This is very much needed to empower women who are already lending their support to the Dorbar Shnong in its various capacities,” Lyngdoh said.

She recalled that women were in the forefront to ensure peace and harmony in Mawlai area during the recent protest against the killing of former HNLC leader, Cheristerfield Thangkhiew.

“I would be more than happy to raise this matter if the MTD and SKMP seek my support in this movement. We cannot continue with the traditional system in these rapidly changing times, especially since women as a community are now actively involved in the affairs of the Dorbar Shnong,” the lone woman legislator added.

Veteran MDC in the KHADC, Bindo M. Lanong also stated that the demand to empower women by allowing them to participate in the election of the Rangbah Shnong is very genuine.

“As far as my knowledge goes, women are already attending the meeting of the Dorbar Shnong and they even take part in the election of the Rangbah Shnong in many of the localities within Shillong city,” Lanong said.

He said that women are already involved in the election of the Rangbah Shnong in Malki.

“We have introduced a secret ballot system in Malki in the election of the Rangbah Shnong. The permanent residents who are 18 years and above are allowed to vote,” the veteran MDC in the KHADC said.

Lanong also said that the former Governor, Tathagata Roy had asked the MDCs during a meeting on the clan bill of the KHADC as to why women are not part and parcel of the Dorbar Shnong.

“I am of the view that if they can elect the MP, MLA and MDC why can women not take part in the election of the Rangbah Shnong,” he added.

Meanwhile, Synjuk Ki Rangbah Shnong Nongthymmai Pyllun (SKRSNP) president, Bantylli L Narry has also endorsed this move by stating that it will be good if women take part in the election of the Rangbah Shnong.

Narry who is also the Rangbah Shnong of Nongrim Hills informed that they are allowing women in their locality to attend the meeting of the Dorbar Shnong and even in the election of the Rangbah Shnong and other members of the Dorbar Shnong.

“If women can hold any position in the Executive Committee of the Dorbar Shnong they should also be allowed to be the electors. With the passing of time, women are now an integral part of governance in the localities,” the SKRSNP president said.

Earlier, KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM), Titosstarwell Chyne had said that the debate on whether women should be allowed to vote in the election of the Rangbah Shnong needed a wider public consultation.

“We are talking about changing the traditional system which has been followed from time immemorial, hence I am of the view that there is a need for a referendum and also wider public consultation to deliberate on this issue,” Chyne had said.

He however said there are mixed reactions on this matter.

“As far I know there are localities in Shillong city which are allowing women to take part in the meeting of the Dorbar Shnong. I think they also participate in the election of the Rangbah Shnong,” KHADC CEM had said.

Chyne said that it is true that the villages in the rural areas are still strictly following the traditional system where only men are allowed to attend the meeting of the Dorbar Shnong.

“In the Shella confederacy, both men and women elect the Wahdadars. But only men elect the headmen,” he said.

Chyne further stated that the Council is ready to facilitate a discussion on this issue.