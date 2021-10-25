Ram Madhav wants Malik’s charges probed

NEW DELHI, Oct 24: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Ram Madhav has rejected the allegations of bribery against him by Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik and demanded a thorough inquiry into the charges. He also threatened legal action.

Madhav, currently a member of the national executive of the RSS, was the in-charge of BJP in the former state of Jammu and Kashmir when Malik was Governor there. Malik had a few days ago said an RSS leader had tried to bribe him for pushing a file of a deal in J&K that he had cancelled.

“Meghalaya Governor Malik has indirectly alleged that there was a file in my name in Jammu and Kashmir and that there was some talk about paying money in that respect. The question of a file in my name does not arise. This allegation is false,” Madhav told journalists in Rajkot on Sunday.

He said Malik should submit clarifications and the officer who approached him during his gubernatorial stint in J&K from August 2018 to October 2019 should be investigated.

Madhav was in Rajkot to promote his recently published book titled ‘The Hindutva Paradigm’ at an event in the Gujarat city.

“I want the allegations (by Malik) to be probed. There should be a good investigation into the movement of files at that time and deals finalised as well as those cancelled. To the best of my knowledge, no officer will go to a governor and tell him to sign a file,” said Madhav.

“Who had made him (the officer) the offer of ₹300-crore? If he has the gumption to go to the Governor

and make the offer, what is the position of the Governor? I want all these aspects investigated,” the RSS leader added.

Malik had made the allegations at a “public meeting” in Rajasthan on October 17.

“Once I return to Delhi, I shall explore the legal remedy to the attempt to point a finger at me by repeatedly referring to ‘one RSS functionary’. While legal action is initiated, I want the cancelled deals to be probed,” Madhav said.

Former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has already slapped a ₹10 crore defamation case against Malik in a different corruption case.