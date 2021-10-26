Assam cops nab ‘most wanted’ drug supplier

GUWAHATI, Oct 26 : A “most wanted” drugs supplier, R.K Hopingson from Senapati district of Manipur, was arrested by Assam Police at Nonoi in Nagaon district on Monday, official sources confirmed on Tuesday.

Nagaon police seized drugs worth Rs 2 crore after intercepting the vehicle of Hopingson who was injured while attempting to flee after attacking police personnel.

Sources said he was ferrying the drugs from Dimapur (Nagaland) to Nagaon district in central Assam.

Hopingson is reportedly based in Dimapur and is alleged to have smuggled drugs through peddlers across the Northeastern states.

Meanwhile, Karbi Anglong police recovered about 600 grams of heroin (valued at Rs 6 crore), a pistol and ammunition in the Lahorijan area after an exchange of fire with drug peddlers on Monday.

“One injured person was also found with bullet injuries and shifted to hospital,” special DGP G.P Singh said.