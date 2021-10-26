Cong hails ECI cognizance of MCC ‘violation’ by Assam CM

GUWAHATI, Oct 26: The Opposition Congress has welcomed the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) cognizance of the “violation” of the model code of conduct (MCC) by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while campaigning for his party candidates ahead of the October 30 bypolls.

The ECI had on Monday issued a notice to chief minister Sarma, seeking an explanation for the alleged violation of the model code of conduct during by-election campaigns.

The move came following complaints lodged by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president, Bhupen Kumar Borah and Congress Legislative Party leader, Debabrata Saikia.

“We welcome the fact that the Election Commission of India has taken cognizance of the violations of model code of conduct by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during his various campaigns for the by-elections. As seen in the letter itself by ECI, it is evident that the chief minister has violated the guidelines and model code of conduct by making announcements of financial grants, construction of roads, bridges, schools, medical colleges, etc which are against ECI guidelines and rules,” a statement issued by the APCC here on Tuesday said.

“The most important fact that the Election Commission should take note of is that Dr Sarma is the constitutional head of the state and he is supposed to respect ECI’s model code of conduct. Instead, it is seen how brazenly and openly Dr Sarma is violating the rules without consideration for EC rules, giving the impression that those in power are not accountable to anybody. This reflects a complete lack of respect for institutions and rules,” the APCC stated.

“The APCC contends that since it is evident through the proof of the video clippings that the chief minister has violated the model code of conduct, EC should not wait for a response by giving a showcause. On the basis of the audio-visual evidence, Dr Sarma should be immediately barred from further campaigning. This will set an honourable example for EC that the model code of conduct rules has been made to be followed and not to be disregarded in utter disdain by those in power,” it added.