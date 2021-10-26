Local leader seeks bridge construction over Rompa River

TURA, Oct 26: Student leader from Mindikgre in South Garo Hills Greneth M Sangma on Tuesday sought the construction of a bridge over the Rompa River in the area stating not only will it ease transportation problems of local residents but also serve as a shorter route to others passing through to other destinations.

In his representation to the Executive Engineer of the PWD in Baghmara, Greneth while appreciating the department’s effort to connect 15 odd villages from Balkal A’sim (Mindikgre) to Nengkong and Karukol under PMGSY Scheme added that the initiative has been the desire of the local people for a long time.

“However, what we need today is a bridge over the Rompa River to connect Erringgre with other villages across the bridge. If the bridge is constructed, this road will shorten the distance by 40 odd kilometers for people travelling from Nengkong, Karukol and other villages from Tura, Chokpot Sibbari etc,” Greneth said.

Pointing out that road connectivity is key to any basic development be it in terms of education, healthcare, farming and industries, Greneth said that the construction of the said bridge is a must and should be taken on priority basis. In addition to the construction of the bridge, Greneth added that there was a need to construct embankments on both sides of the river without which the initiative would be a total waste.

“Without the embankments there will be massive soil erosion, and in due course of time any bridge constructed on the river will be washed away,” he said.