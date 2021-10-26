Elderly couple found dead in Guwahati residence

GUWAHATI, Oct 26: In yet another grisly incident in the city, an elderly couple was found dead under mysterious circumstances at their residence in the Survey (Beltola) area here on Tuesday morning.

According to sources, Noni Gopal Baruah (86), a retired engineer in the state water resources department, and Mina Baruah (76), a retired teacher, were brutally attacked by sharp weapons while they were sleeping in their bedroom.

Preliminary investigation revealed a broken grill of a window through which the assailants might have entered the house even as police are trying to ascertain clues and causes of the murder.

The couple, who lived alone in the house at Chandan Nagar, is survived by two daughters who are based in London and Mumbai.

The caretaker of the house, Akash Choudhury, was the first to have noticed the bodies of the couple in the morning.

“I had to enter the bedroom of the house through the bathroom after there was no response at the main door. However, upon entering the room, I found them lying motionless in their bed. The almirahs of the room were left open,” Choudhury, who has been with the couple for about 20 years now, told mediapersons.

The caretaker and his wife were later taken to Dispur police station for questioning by the crime branch of Assam Police.

Speaking to reporters, Guwahati police commissioner Harmeet Singh said that forensic teams were conducting the investigation and that the murder mystery would soon be solved.

Police personnel also tried to explore the possibility of finding visuals/footage from CCTV cameras installed in a namghar near the site of the incident.

The bodies of the couple were later taken to the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.

It may be mentioned that the incident comes just four days after another shocking murder of a woman in the Boragaon area of the city.