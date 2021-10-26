FKJGP condemns running over of woman by boulder truck

TURA, Oct 26: The FKJGP from Purakhasia in West Garo Hills on Tuesday while strongly condemning the running over of a woman by a dumper truck transporting boulders to Bangladesh on Monday has urged district authorities to immediately stop the activity.

In a statement issued here on the same day, the federation demanded that the plying of the boulder trucks as well as its export to the neighbouring country be stopped immediately given that several lives have been lost due to the reckless driving of the trucks.

It may be mentioned that the first incident of death involving the boulder trucks had taken place at Genpara Village on August 22 while the second incident took place at Kotchuadok on September 25 in which a five year old minor school boy lost his life.

The latest incident took place on Monday in which a woman was run over losing both her legs. Monday’s incident had sparked outrage among the residents who resorted to violence and torched the dumper truck involved.

Meanwhile, the AHAM from Garo Hills had earlier also condemned the incident.