SSA teachers hold mass rally in Williamnagar over pending salaries

TURA, Oct 26: SSA school teachers under the aegis of the All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers’ Association (AGHSSASTA) on Tuesday organized a mass rally at Williamnagar in East Garo Hills demanding the release of their four months pending salaries.

The teachers have been demanding the release of their pending salaries from June to September and have also submitted several representations and memorandums to the government without receiving any positive response till date. On Tuesday, a meeting was held at the Rongrenggre Government Higher Secondary School Playground of the town from where a protest march was taken out to the office of the Deputy Commissioner.

Following the rally, the association also submitted a memorandum to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan through the Deputy Commissioner.

“We were told by the State Government that our salaries have not been released by the Central Government. We have been facing immense difficulties due to this and therefore decided to submit a memorandum to the union Education Minister,” said a leader of the association.