Xiaomi to bring 108MP camera to Redmi Note 11 series: Report

Beijing, Oct 26 : Global smartphone brand Xiaomi is reportedly bringing the Redmi Note 11 series in China on October 28 that might feature a 108MP camera.

According to GSMArena, among the series, at least one of the phones will have a 108MP camera, just like the Redmi Note 10 Pro/Pro Max.

The default resolution of the 108 MP photos will be 4:3 since the resolution will be 12,000 x 9,000.A

As per the report, the company is likely going to reintroduce the very same Samsung HM2 sensor that was in the previous generations of Redmi Note phones since the current Samsung HM3 platform is slightly different from the specs the brand is promising.

According to its official Weibo page, the Redmi Note 11 series will feature 120W fast charging, a first for the midrange lineup.

Such charging speeds will be a massive improvement over the Note 10 series that have 67W rates in China and 33W on the global scene, the report said.

Meanwhile, an upcoming Xiaomi phone, likely a part of the upcoming series appeared on Geekbench.

The device has a model number 21091116C/21091116UC and was listed with 8GB RAM, Android 11 and what appears to be the Dimensity 920 chipset.(IANS)