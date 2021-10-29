DLSA holds outreach programmes in SGH

TURA, Oct 29: The District Legal Services Authority in South Garo Hills is organizing a series of month long outreach cum awareness programme at various prominent locations of South Garo Hills District like Chokpot, Nongalbibra, Kapasipara, Dabit Ampangdam, Gittinggre, Jaksongram etc as part of the ” Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”.

Speaking during one such program, Chief Judicial Magistrate Daniel S Marbaniang highlighted various functions of Legal Aid Services Authority as enshrined in Art 39 A of Constitution of India providing free Legal services and also to create awareness on various topics persuant to the fundamental rights. He also elaborated on the significance and concept of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and called upon the gathering to join and enroll themselves as Para Legal Volunteer to serve the local residents.

Mr. Milan M Sangma local Para Legal Volunteer in his speech urged the fellow citizens to join as Para Legal Volunteers and help the people whenever they are in need of legal help. He also informed of the schemes available for the elderly and asked them to avail the scheme and get benefited.

Interactive sessions were conducted in each of the programmes to clear doubts and answer questions.