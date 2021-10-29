GHADC Chief clarifies on allegations regarding B Mahal lands

TURA, Oct 29: GHADC CEM Benedic R Marak has issued a clarification on the claims and allegations being made against him in connection with B Mahal areas under West and North Garo Hills.

Earlier, various groups and local leaders alleged that Marak had intention to sell off B Mahal Lands and even burnt his effigy at Pedaldoba in West Garo Hills. Clarifying on the issue on Friday the CEM said, “Prior to the inception of the District Council, the present B Mahal and A Mahal areas belonged to the Zamindars of Bijni/Mechpara Zamindary Estates. And whereas, compromise was reached with the Zamindars and an agreement was entered into on the 30th day of April 1878 with A.C Campel Esq., Officiating Deputy Commissioner of Goalpara, on behalf of the Secretary of State for India, which was accepted by the Zamindars with regards to his land, that is to say, the management of the Tract will rest exclusively with the Garo Hills Authorities looked after by the then Deputy commissioner of Garo Hills, Tura”.

“And with the abolition of Zamindari Act, 1951, by the then Estate of Assam, an agreement was made with the Zamindars pertaining to the said areas and the land in question was vested with Garo Hills District Council, after its creation in 1952, for which compensation amounting to Rs 13 lakhs was paid to the Zamindars of “ B” Mahal and “ A “ Mahal for acquiring of their Estates and the process of acquisition was completed in 1984-85 as mentioned in session Resolution No. 374 date 28-3-1996. Official Resolution was made in respect of settlement operation and enforcement of the provision of the Assam Land and Revenue Regulation,1886 after the acquisition of the Zamindary Land “B” Mahal and “A” Mahal as mentioned in Session Resolution No. 241 date 16-03-1970 that it has acquired the areas vide notification No. RR2.41/58/9 DATE 15-3-58,” the clarification also stated.

With regard to the proposed Meghalaya Police Battalion Camp and a Solar Park, the CEM said that the proposal was made and subsequently passed by the GHADC Executive Committee with a resolve to bring development, safety and security to the people of his constituency. According to the CEM, he along with his executive committee and officers of the District Council would be holding a public meeting in November to clarify doubts and misunderstandings regarding B Mahal areas of Garo Hills.