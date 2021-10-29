Sambhavv R becomes fastest Indian swimmer

Bengaluru, Oct 28: Karnataka teen Sambhavv R stole the limelight with a sensational swim in the 50m freestyle event while Delhi’s Kushagra Rawat continued his record-breaking spree at the 74th Senior National Aquatic Championships here on Thursday.
The 17-year-old Sambhavv clocked 23.65 seconds to win the gold in the 50m freestyle event – the fastest race at the ongoing meet – ahead of Maharashtra’s Mihir Ambre who timed 23.76 seconds while his state-mate Heer Shah touched pads at 23.93 seconds to take home silver.
Sambhavv had won four golds and one bronze at the recently concluded 47th Junior National Aquatic Championships. (PTI)
