Sassuolo snatch 2-1 win over Juventus

MILAN, Oct 28: Massimilano Allegri’s 200th match in charge of Juventus ended in defeat as Sassuolo scored late to snatch a 2-1 win in Turin in Serie A on Wednesday.

Maxime Lopez struck in the fifth minute of stoppage time to hand Sassuolo its first-ever victory at Juventus. American Weston McKennie had canceled out Davide Frattesi’s first-half opener.

Juventus is 13 points behind Serie A leader AC Milan after 10 matches. Third-place Inter Milan closed the gap to seven points with a 2-0 win at 10-man Empoli.

Sassuolo took the lead a minute from halftime when Frattesi fired Grégoire Defrel’s through ball into the bottom left corner.

The Bianconeri got the equalizer when McKennie headed a Dybala free kick into the top right corner.

Juventus pushed hard for the winner when Lopez sprinted onto a long ball and managed to win the match with a chipped effort over Perin. (AP)