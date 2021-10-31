K’taka CM Bommai’s final goodbye to Puneeth Rajkumar

Bengaluru, Oct 31: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai bid an affectionate goodbye to Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar early on Sunday morning before the final procession at the Kanteerava Stadium.

While paying his last respects, Bommai became emotional. Folding his hands before the mortal remains of Puneeth, he was tearful and bid goodbye and affectionately kissed his forehead.

The photos have gone viral on social media. Bommai had camped with the family when Puneeth was shifted to a hospital following cardiac arrest on Friday. Later, he also paid several visits to the Kanteerava Stadium where the mortal remains of Puneeth were kept for final viewing.

He made several appeals to the people and fans of Puneeth to maintain peace and law and order and also to cooperate with the police. He also deputed his cabinet ministers to overlook the procedures.

Opposition leaders Siddaramaiah, state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar also attended the function. Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant appreciated the work of police personnel for working day and night continuously from Friday and controlling huge crowds without giving any room for untoward incidents. (IANS)