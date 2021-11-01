Draft Electoral Rolls prepared

TURA, Nov 1: The Deputy Commissioner (Election), South West Garo Hills has notified that the Electoral Registration Officers of 53-Ampati (ST), 54-Mahendraganj (ST) and 55-Salmanpara (ST) Legislative Assembly Constituencies have prepared the draft photo Electoral Rolls in accordance with the Registration of Electors Rule 1960 with reference to 01.01.2022 as the qualifying date.

The same is available for inspection in the office of the Deputy Commissioner (Election), Ampati and with all the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in their respective polling stations.