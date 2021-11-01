EGH police nabs Nigerian along with Naga woman in Delhi

TURA, Oct 31: In a major breakthrough against cyber criminals, a team of East Garo Hills Police along with the Delhi Police on Sunday apprehended a Nigerian national along with a Naga woman from Delhi in connection with an FIR filed earlier at Williamnagar.

According to police, Felix, a Nigerian national and the unmaned Naga woman were involved in a Rs 2 lakh cyber fraud case and an FIR as well as a case was registered against the accused at Williamnagar Police Station. They were arrested from Delhi’s Tilaknagar area.

Police seized as many as 11 mobile devices and 18 ATM cards from their possession. The duo is being brought to Williamnagar for further investigation.