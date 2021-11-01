Education dept yet to decide on extension of academic session

SHILLONG, Oct 31: The government is yet to take a call on extending the current academic session till next year.

“We are yet to discuss this matter. We will take a decision at an appropriate time,” Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said on Sunday.

It may be recalled that the state government, during the first wave of COVID-19 last year, had extended the previous academic session till March-April, 2021. At the same time, the Education department had also reduced the syllabi by 30 per cent on the recommendations of the committee constituted by the department.

Asked if the department has considered the suggestion to hold the Class IX internal examinations next year, Rymbui said they were yet to discuss the matter.

Earlier, the Federation of All School Teachers of Meghalaya (FASTOM) had urged the Meghalaya Board of School Education to conduct the Class IX examination together with Class XI annual examinations in the first week of February, 2022, so as to give sufficient time to the teachers to complete their courses for the benefit of the students.