SC judge bats for legal awareness across state

SHILLONG, Nov 1: Supreme Court judge, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, on Monday underlined the need to disseminate legal awareness in every nook and cranny of Meghalaya so that no one is deprived of justice.

According to a statement, Justice Maheshwari maintained this while addressing a conference at Yojana Bhavan, Main Secretariat, which was organised by the Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority (MSLSA) under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority (NLSA) as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

“The Meghalaya Judiciary and the Meghalaya Government are focused on chalking out a roadmap to ensure that access to justice for all is a reality. The challenge is to reach out to citizens at the grassroots level, most of whom may not even be aware of what the term ‘justice’ means. There is a need to create awareness in every nook and corner of the state to ensure that nobody is deprived of justice due to ignorance about justice or ignorance about the path to justice,” he said.

The SC judge also launched the Facebook page and YouTube channel of MSLSA during the programme.

Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court, Justice RV More, who was part of the conference, argued that legal aid should have a more dynamic approach as it is not confined to the traditional or litigation-oriented services.

He also informed that constant efforts are being made by MSLSA to educate citizens on legal aid and to bridge the gap between them.

Others who were part of the programme include Law Minister James K Sangma, Meghalaya High Court judges, Justice HS Thangkhiew and Justice W Diengdoh.